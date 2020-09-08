Crash in Davenport leaves 1 dead, two children seriously injured

One man is dead and two children suffered serious, potentially life threatening injuries after a crash late Monday night in Davenport.

Police responded to the crash just west of River Dr. and Forest Rd. at around 11:50 p.m.

Police say a Saturn carrying two adults and two children, crossed the center line into oncoming traffic while heading east down River Dr. and hit a pickup truck head-on.

The driver of the pickup truck sustained no injuries. The driver of the Saturn was pronounced dead at the scene.