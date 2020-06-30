Crash investigation closes part of I-74

Breaking News
The eastbound lanes of I-74 between mile markers 24 (Kewanee/Cambridge exit near Andover) and 32 (Woodhull/Alpha exit) will be closed for approximately four to six hours while the Illinois State Police investigate and clean up a single vehicle accident.

Eastbound traffic is currently being rerouted to U.S. Highway 150.

At approximately 10:45 this morning, the Illinois State Police District 7 Troopers were on the scene of a commercial motor vehicle accident. No injuries were reported from the accident.

If you’ll be traveling in the area, the Illinois State Police ask you slow down or seek an alternate route.

