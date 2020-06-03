Crash involving semi kills 10-year-old, sends 9-year-old to hospital

The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a crash that killed a 10-year-old and sent a 9-year-old to the hospital this morning.

It took place at approximately 6:33 a.m. on Highway 20 east in rural Stockton, about 1/2 mile west of Summit Drive.

Deputies say a pickup truck driven by Julius S. Jones, 32, of Dubuque, was traveling west when it started to cross the center line.

A Prairie Farms semi being driven by Eric V. Federonich, 42, of Dubuque, was going east on the highway.

Federonich attempted to maneuver the semi into the opposite lane of traffic but was struck by Jones’ vehicle, causing the semi-tractor to ignite in flames.

Two kids in the vehicle with Jones were ejected from the truck.

That’s when the 10-year-old was killed.

The nine-year-old was transported to a children’s hospital in Madison, Wisconsin for treatment of injuries.

There is no word yet on how serious those injuries are.

Jones has been transported to a hospital in Rockford, Illinois and is charged with improper lane usage and driving under the influence of alcohol.

Federonich refused treatment at the scene of the crash.

The incident remains under investigation.