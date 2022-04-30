A two-car crash in Rock Island Saturday night leaves a building and a power pole damaged.

This is at the intersection of 9th Street and 7th Avenue.

Reports indicate the collision occurred around 8:30 p.m.

Our crew saw Rock Island fire and police units on scene as well as a MidAmerican truck.

One of the cars hit a building at the intersection; that car was no longer present at the time this image was taken around 9:00 p.m.

The second hit a power pole on 9th Street.

We have no word on any injuries or arrests.

We will bring you more information on this incident as it becomes available.