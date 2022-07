A crash leaves two cars heavily damaged.

This was around midnight in Davenport at the intersection of Brady Street and 65th Street.

Units from Davenport police and Iowa State Patrol were on scene, as well as fire personnel from Davenport.

Our crew did see an ambulance leaving the scene, but the number of injuries and their extent are not known at this time.

It is also not known whether anyone was ticketed.

When we have more information on this incident we will bring it to you on air and online