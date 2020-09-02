Crash on I-80 bridge shuts down Iowa bound traffic

This afternoon around 3 PM police and firefighters were at the scene of what appeared to be a car accident on the I-80 bridge connecting LeClaire, IA and Rapids City, IL.

It’s unknown what specifically caused the bridge to be shut down for over an hour on Wednesday, but Local 4 News did see one truck, completely destroyed in the front, get towed away. A semi-truck was seen with light damage on the side of its trailer. That portion of the trailer was disconnected from the semi-truck, which appeared to be in working condition. It’s unknown at this time if anyone was injured.

This is a developing story, more details will be posted here as we learn more.