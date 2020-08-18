Crash on I-80 leaves one dead, three injured

One person is dead and three others are injured after a single car, roll over crash on I-80 Monday night.

Davenport Police, Fire and EMS Medic responded to the crash around 10:35. The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene. Three passengers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Preliminary investigation shows that the black Pontiac was travelling east bound down I-80 when it lost control and traveled into a ditch, which caused the car to roll over. Davenport Police Traffic Safety Unit is continuing to investigate.