A woody mess spilled onto the street about 4:45 p.m. Friday in a crash between an SUV and a truck hauling a load of logs at the intersection of Elmwood and Boies avenues, Davenport.

The truck ended up on its side, with the driver momentarily trapped inside.

Davenport firefighters helped a crew in a second truck that arrived to retrieve the spilled wood.

No one was injured, police said.