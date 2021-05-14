Crash shuts down 53rd

West 53rd Street in Davenport is shut down at this hour due to a crash near the intersection of Gaines Street.
A car took out a power pole and lines are down in the street.
53rd is completely shut down for one block on either side of Gaines near North High School.
No word yet on any injuries.
