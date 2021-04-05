Crash snarls busy intersection Monday

One car was severely damaged and another also sustained front-end damage in a crash shortly after 5 p.m. Monday in the area of Iowa and Locust streets, Davenport.

Our Local 4 News crew, only station at the scene, saw police talk to several people while drivers made their way around the busy intersection.

We do not know whether anyone was injured or ticketed, but there did not appear to be any injuries. Local 4 News will remain in touch with police for updates when they are available at Local 4 News and www.ourquadcities.com.

Police are on the scene of an accident in the area of Iowa and Locust Street, Davenport. One car has been severely damaged. Local 4 News, only station at the scene, sees officers talk to witnesses. pic.twitter.com/7iwNgE9uEA — Linda Cook, reporter, film critic. (@CookWHBF) April 5, 2021