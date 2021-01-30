Crashes happen throughout the QC area Saturday night

Police, deputies and state troopers responded to accidents throughout the Quad-Cities Saturday night, when freezing rain and sleet created hazardous driving conditions.

One crash, shortly before 7 p.m., involved a vehicle that flipped over in a ditch near Mile Marker 6 on Interstate 280 near the Blue Grass/River Drive exit. Another crash was reported at Interstates 74 and 80.

According to scanner traffic, other accidents continued to occur on highways and roads in the area.