Craving ballpark food? Here's where to get it

Clinton, Iowa — Despite not having a season opener as scheduled on Thursday, the Clinton Lumberkings have managed to find a way to get people in the baseball spirit.

The team is selling ballpark food for pick up from noon to 6 Thursday.

You can call to place an order of fan favorites – like the garbage pail.

Lumberkings General Manager Ted Tornow says people are already placing orders.

“We’ve got a lot already so far. We’re going to be busy cooking, probably you know well in to Thursday morning and we go from noon to 6 and we’re going to see. If it does well, which I think already you know on Tuesday, we’ve got a lot of orders in, we may continue it every Thursday.”

Payment is taken over the phone, then, once you get to the ballpark, the food is brought to your car.

