After helping raise nearly $60,000 in the first six months of the Crawford Culture of Care (3C) initiative for local non-profits, Crawford Brew Works (CBW) in Bettendorf has chosen 2022 Care Partners and is ready to pour more quality time, energy, and resources back into the keg of QC volunteerism and goodwill.

3C partnerships shine a two-month spotlight on a local non-profit organization doing great things for the community, according to a CBW release Friday. The aim is to support each organization through mission awareness and fundraising.

This focus is mapped out through three aspects of the partnership — fundraising through beer sales, a Guest Bartending Series, and a large event and/or series of events celebrating the culture of the non-profit organization.

Beer made at Crawford Brew Works, 3659 Devils Glen Road, Bettendorf.

The 2022 Care Partners are:

March & April – Mississippi Valley Blues Society’s education programing

– Mississippi Valley Blues Society’s education programing May & June – King’s Harvest Pet Rescue Shelter

– King’s Harvest Pet Rescue Shelter July & August – Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Mississippi Valley

– Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Mississippi Valley September & October – QC Marathon’s “Shoes for Kids”

– QC Marathon’s “Shoes for Kids” November & December – Quad City Bicycle Club’s “Bikes for Tykes”

“We plan for 3C to be a core part of our culture at the brewery, and to have a business model that goes above and beyond in our efforts to support local organizations that put intentional care toward our community and the people who are a part of it,” said Tom Taylor, CBW general manager. “We started small last year, introducing the Guest Bartending Series, then adding a beer on tap through which we donated a portion of sales. These small steps achieved big results and with these planned care partners we can continue to take this initiative even further into the future.”

Tom Taylor, general manager of Crawford Brew Works, and former bartender Brittney Carstens, who’s raised thousands of dollars for Big Brothers Big Sisters.

CBW’s Guest Bartending Series (at 3659 Devils Glen Road, Bettendorf) has been the most successful aspect of 3C fundraising for the Care Partners. Each event features a guest bartender on The Mezz, CBW’s second-floor private event space, along with live music.

With assistance from the CBW staff, these guest bartenders serve their friends and guests. Guest bartenders range from avid supporters of the organizations to CBW staff and ownership, as well as business partners joining in for the fun and support of a good cause.

All tips, as well as proceeds from keg sponsorships, go directly to the Care Partner of focus. In just three of these events last December, the Quad City Bicycle Club raised nearly $9,000 for their “Bikes for Tykes” program. Big Brothers Big Sisters had similar success with more than $8,000 raised from the guest bartending series alone.

“Simple, effective, generous”

“Tom and his team have created an incredible model; it’s simple, effective, generous, and community-centered,” said Phil Young, owner of Fleet Feet in Davenport. Phil teamed up with Bobby Ray Bunch, local realtor and director of operations for Food Truck Fight, for a guest bartending event last August that focused on Big Brothers Big Sisters.

CBW’s’ impact on their community “is second to none,” Bunch said in the release. “I’d come back and do it again in a heartbeat.”

Bobby Ray Bunch and Phil Young guest bartending at CBW.

“CBW’s enthusiasm and desire to engage with our organization was amazing. Plus, multiple employees got involved. It’s partnerships like this that help bring more awareness to the cause and raise essential funds,” said Kayla Kiesey, director of events and community partners for Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Mississippi Valley.

Along with the guest bartending series, which currently consists of anywhere from three to 12 events over the two-month spotlight, CBW will have a beer on tap with which it will donate $1 of every pint sold to that organization.

“This is a simple and easy way to raise money and is done at many other establishments,” said Tom Taylor. “It’s a good way to get involved if you can’t make it to an event, but we want to ensure we’re going above and beyond what’s already been done.”

For 2022, CBW will be adding a new aspect to 3C partnerships by launching a large single event or series of events specifically celebrating the culture of the spotlight Care Partner.

New concert series

Beginning in March and April, CBW will host a Brews ’n’ Blues Concert Series as part of the Mississippi Valley Blues Society’s (MVBS) fundraising for its education programing. MVBS will have representatives on-site to answer questions and take direct donations while CBW will donate a portion of sales during the performances. Funding for the concert series will be provided by CBW.

International Blues Challenge winner Kevin Burt will perform Thursday, April 14th at 6 p.m. as part of a Guest Bartending Series event, one of many featured blues artists playing

in March and April.

“We are excited to explore a new approach to fundraising that creates a positive relationship with the local business community,” said Bob Clevenstine, the MVBS fundraising chairman. “Crawford Brew Works has gone above and beyond supporting the MVBS mission.”

“We’re ecstatic about the large event addition to 3C,” Taylor added. “While it helps us achieve a higher level of fundraising, its goal, at its core, is to be a celebration of the good work local organizations are doing. The hope is that this will also attract more volunteers, help create and sustain donor relationships, and bring awareness toward the full complexity of services these organizations offer. Each event or series of events will be fully unique and personalized for each Care Partner.”

Looking beyond 2022, CBW is already accepting submissions for 2023 Care Partners, with a few plans already in the works. “We’re also looking to build a volunteer network over the course of 2022,” said Taylor, “so we can continue to grow and expand how the Crawford Culture of Care program can serve the community into the future.”

For upcoming events, visit the CBW website. For non-profits interested in getting involved, email info@crawfordbrewworks.com.