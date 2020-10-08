Crawford Company, Rock Island, buys Seaberg Industries, Davenport

Crawford Company, Rock Island, and Seaberg Industries, Davenport, have executed a purchase agreement.

Crawford Company has assumed ownership of Seaberg Industries, which is a new division within Crawford Company. Seaberg employees became Crawford employees of Crawford Company, a news release says.

Seaberg will continue to do “business as usual,” with the same contact information and internal structure at 2395 West Lake Blvd., Davenport.

Seaberg, founded in 1973, is a leading manufacturer of metal-fabricated and precision-machined parts, components, and assemblies including brackets, engine supports, plates, adapters, braces, step assemblies and more.

Crawford Company, founded in 1952, specializes in heating, ventilation, air conditioning, plumbing, drain cleaning, electrical, laser cutting, specialty welded fabrication, brewing equipment, custom architectural products, and Monoxivent products and services. Crawford also has a location in Dubuque.