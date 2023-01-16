If you’re looking for a creative, fun filled weekend, you’ll find it at Bishop Hill Creative Commons this weekend!

On Friday, January 20th, Elizabeth Moen will perform with her full band. After graduation, Moen, a self-taught guitarist who wrote her first songs while attending University of Iowa, gave up her lease and toured for two years across the US and Europe, eventually basing herself in Chicago. Last month she released her new album, “Wherever You Aren’t,” which has already received critical acclaim. Patty PerShayla & The Mayhaps, a blues/rock trio from Michigan, will open the show. There will be a potluck dinner starting at 6 p.m., followed by the concert at 7 p.m. Suggested donation is $15-25.

On Saturday, January 21st, artist Luann White will host a Valentine-themed door hanger painting workshop from 10 a.m. to noon. The design will be drawn in advance and all necessary supplies and instruction will be provided. The cost for this workshop is $20 and can be paid the day of the workshop.

On Sunday, January 22nd, Skye Consort & Emma Björling will perform an intimate concert featuring special arrangements of songs from Sweden, Norway, Ireland, Scotland, England, Canada and the US, along with original compositions. There will be a potluck dinner starting at 6 p.m., followed by the concert at 7 p.m. Suggested donation is $20-30.

All concerts are family-friendly and open to guests of all ages. The Creative Commons is located at 309 N. Bishop Hill Street in Bishop Hill, Illinois and contains the works of local and regional artists for sale. It is open Thursday through Sunday from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. For more information, click here.

The Champagne Academy of Irish Dance is taking sign-ups for the next session of Irish Dance classes, which will run seven weeks, January 23rd through March 9th. The Academy meets at the Commons and virtually on Mondays at 4:30 p.m. and no prior experience or equipment is necessary. For more information and to sign up, click here.



