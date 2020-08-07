Creative solutions for the working parent during a pandemic

As school districts implement their Return-to-Learn plans we know that employers and working parents are trying to balance their child’s education with their own work schedules.

Kristin Glass, the Chief Strategy Officer for the Quad Cities Chamber, came to the Local 4 Studio to talk about how the chamber is working closely with business owners, school districts and childcare providers to develop creative solutions to assist employers during this time.

Among other responsibilities during the pandemic, the QC Chamber has put together a list of resources for employers and parents to access. You can find that list on their website.