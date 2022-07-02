DuTrac Community Credit Union will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. Friday, July 8, to celebrate their new location at 2770 Middle Road in Bettendorf. An open house will be held afterward.

DuTrac was founded by John Deere Dubuque Tractor Works employees who wanted to offer their coworkers an alternative to commercial banks and other for-profit financial institutions, a news release.

With one office within the plant, 56 members, and a little more than $2,000 in deposits and outstanding loans of $1,195, DuTrac became a reality in 1946, the release says.

Now DuTrac serves individuals and families in a 21-county area.