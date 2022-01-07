Credit union will provide $30,000 in scholarships

Now in its 22nd year, the IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union (IHMVCU) Cash for Class Scholarship program will provide $30,000 in scholarships to 13 undergraduate, graduate or vocational/technical school students who “stand out in the classroom and stand up in their communities.”

Since 1999, IHMVCU has invested more than $300,000 in scholarships for 269 students, a news release says.
According to Student Loan Hero, Americans own more than $1.71 trillion in student loan debt. The average Class of 2019 college graduates had $29,900 in student loan debt, and 14% of their parents took out an average of $37,200 in federal parent PLUS loans, a news release says.

“Scholarships are a worthy investment,” said Brian Laufenberg, IHMVCU president & CEO. “It allows us to give back to our community and members while creating a positive impact in the lives of our future leaders and the communities where they’ll live.”

The top prize is a $10,000 scholarship. Additional awards include two $5,000 scholarships and 10 $1,000 scholarships totaling $30,000. Applications are due by 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28. Winners will be announced in May.

A scholarship committee will select students based on their academics, school and community involvement, and essay response. Full application details on the Class for Class Scholarship, plus additional scholarships, are here.

