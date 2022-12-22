As Winter Storm Elliott continues through the Midwest, its rapidly changing weather conditions are affecting businesses and events throughout the area.

Credit: Pixabay

All Ascentra Credit Union branches will close Thursday, December 22 at 3 p.m. ATMs are available at branch locations or members may access their accounts through digital banking.

All IHMVCU lobbies and drive-ups will close at 3 p.m. on Thursday, December 22 due to inclement weather. The Contact Center and ITMs will be available until 7 p.m. Regular hours of operation are anticipated for Friday but any changes will be posted on social media by 6 a.m.