As Winter Storm Elliott continues through the Midwest, its rapidly changing weather conditions are affecting businesses and events throughout the area.
All Ascentra Credit Union branches will close Thursday, December 22 at 3 p.m. ATMs are available at branch locations or members may access their accounts through digital banking.
All IHMVCU lobbies and drive-ups will close at 3 p.m. on Thursday, December 22 due to inclement weather. The Contact Center and ITMs will be available until 7 p.m. Regular hours of operation are anticipated for Friday but any changes will be posted on social media by 6 a.m.