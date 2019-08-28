Crews about to break ground on Captain’s Table

MOLINE, Illinois — Crews are about to begin construction on the new Captain’s Table restaurant more than a year and a half after a fire destroyed the original.

Construction will temporarily shut down the trail along the Ben Butterworth Parkway beginning tomorrow.

Crews hope to have the new building enclosed before winter, according to Moline city administrator Lisa Kotter, and the restaurant manager is hoping to have an open house in the spring.

The project costs about $2.3 million.

Moline is paying for the construction and the restaurant is covering decorations and furniture.

Kotter said it was important to the council to bring back the riverfront business.

“The city council had determined it was a key business to our waterfront and the riverfront, an important part of our experience when people come down the Mississippi and experience Moline,” Kotter said.

The bike path will re-open once construction is complete.

Next week the city will build a detour for people wanting to use the path.