At 10 p.m. Thursday, firefighters continue to battle a blaze at Gold Star FS. Inc., 2607 4th Ave., Moline.

At 9:30 p.m., our Local 4 News crew saw flames coming from the building and smoke spreading throughout the area. Some people had to evacuate their homes nearby.

We will continue to monitor the scene, where extra firefighters have been called in from all over the Quad Cities, including Rock Island Arsenal, Moline and Bettendorf. Ambulances also are at the scene.

Fourth Avenue has been shut down for blocks.

Gold Star FS, according to its website, is a propane delivery, service, cylinder fill and exchange business.