Crews remained on the scene of a house fire on the 400 block of 17th Street, Davenport, at 9 p.m. Thursday.

There were no apparent injuries. Crews investigated an area in the second story of the structure.

We do not know what caused the fire or how much damage resulted. We will stay in touch with firefighters to provide details on Local 4 News and www.ourquadcities.com.

Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire on the 400 block of 17th Street, Davenport. pic.twitter.com/GTch4YpePy — Local 4 WHBF (@WHBF) April 1, 2022