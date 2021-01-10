Crews at scene of Sunday house fire

Firefighters were on the scene of a fire shortly after noon Sunday on the 2300 block of Lombard Street, Davenport.
Local 4 News, the only station at the scene, saw firefighters talk with people in the area after they had the fire, which appeared to be mostly in the area of an attached garage, under control.
We do not know the cause of the fire but will update when details are available.
https://twitter.com/CookWHBF/status/1348342079018184705
