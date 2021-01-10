Crews at scene of Sunday house fire

Firefighters were on the scene of a fire shortly after noon Sunday on the 2300 block of Lombard Street, Davenport.

Local 4 News, the only station at the scene, saw firefighters talk with people in the area after they had the fire, which appeared to be mostly in the area of an attached garage, under control.

We do not know the cause of the fire but will update when details are available.

Firefighters are on the scene of a fire in the 2300 block of Lombard St., Davenport. Local 4 News, the only station at the scene, sees firefighters talking to people in the area while crews clean up debris. pic.twitter.com/y1Fm1NODG2 — Linda Cook, reporter, film critic. (@CookWHBF) January 10, 2021

https://twitter.com/CookWHBF/status/1348342079018184705

Firefighters are on the scene of a fire in the 2300 block of Lombard St., Davenport. Local 4 News, the only station at the scene, sees firefighters talking to people in the area. pic.twitter.com/wN90Y7ZObD — Linda Cook, reporter, film critic. (@CookWHBF) January 10, 2021