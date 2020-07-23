EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Crews rescue person stuck in kayak at Steel Dam

UPDATE: A man in a kayak got trapped under Steel Dam. First responders threw a rescue flotation device out to the man. He was able to grab onto it and then was pulled to shore.

Local 4 News saw the man walking around moments after the rescue under his own power to an ambulance to get checked for any injuries. It’s unknown if he was transported to any hospitals for further treatment. A MedForce helicopter was also on the scene in case the rescue required their assistance.

EARLIER UPDATE: Local 4 News was the first station to report to the scene of the incident, which occurred just after 8 p.m. Wednesday.

During the 9 p.m. FOX 18 newscast, it was reported that the individual, a man, was hanging onto a life jacket.

Fire departments from Davenport and Moline were present as crews used boats to try and rescue the individual.

Moments after the newscast, Local 4’s Photojournalist Mike Colón confirmed the man had been rescued.

EARLIER UPDATE: Local 4 News is currently on the scene of Steel Dam between Rock Island and Milan, where crews are attempting to rescue a person stuck in a kayak who went over the dam.

