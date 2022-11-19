Davenport Firefighters responded to two structure fires early Saturday, according to a news release.

Shortly after 12:30 a.m., crews responded to the 1100 block of East 13th Street with five apparatus and one command vehicle for a total response of 16 personnel. A large, two-story residence had heavy fire coming from several windows at the front of the building. Crews made an aggressive attack and began a search process.

The fire spread to the second floor and attic area before it was under control in about 45 minutes. Crews remained on the scene for several hours to extinguish hidden fire.

The house was not occupied and there were no injuries. The house was turned over to the owner after an investigation.

MidAmerican Energy assisted at the scene with utility control.

Later, about 2 a.m., fire crews responded to a structure fire on the 1500 block of West 14th Street with three engines, one truck and 12 personnel. A two-story up-down duplex had heavy fire showing on the second floor.

After an aggressive fire attack and search process, the fire was quickly knocked down and crews accounted for all occupants. Crews checked for extension and completed overhaul of the fire area. Crews remained on the scene for several hours.

Two occupants in an upstairs apartment were displaced by the fire. The Red Cross assisted them. MidAmerican Energy assisted with utility control.

Medic Ambulance assisted at both fires.

The cause of both fires remains undetermined as of Saturday afternoon. The fire marshal will release any additional information.