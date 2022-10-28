Crews fought a late-night fire in Burlington.

At 2:08 a.m. on Friday, October 27, the Burlington Fire Department was dispatched to a home in the 1600 block of Lincoln St. in response to a report of thick smoke coming from a furnace. Upon arrival, firefighters found nothing showing at the location. As firefighters from the initial engine company made access to the second floor, they saw light smoke. Crews were able to confine fire in the attic space above the non-adjoining bedroom and bathroom.

Eleven on-duty Burlington firefighters responded to the incident and were assisted by four West Burlington firefighters responding on automatic aid. Burlington Police Department and Alliant Energy also assisted at the scene, and Red Cross is assisting the property owner. There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Burlington Fire Department and is not considered suspicious.

