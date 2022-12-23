4:05 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23: Crews battled an apartment fire on the 1600 block of West 42nd Street, Davenport, on Friday afternoon.

The fire started about 2:30 p.m. Friday. Firefighters told Local 4 News there is extensive damage to the building. We do not know whether anyone was injured.

Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church opened as a warming center for firefighters and residents. A large number of people in vehicles in the church parking lot watched crews work in frigid temperatures and gusting winds.

We will remain on the scene and in touch with firefighters to provide details when they become available.