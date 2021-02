Emergency crews responded to a fire at 3701 Pine Ridge Court in Moline on February 16, 2021 (photo: Ryan Risky, OurQuadCities.com).

Emergency crews responded to a fire at the Pine Ridge apartment complex in Moline on Tuesday around 11 a.m.

The fire was reported to have started in the kitchen of one of the units at 3701 Pine Ridge Court.

Fire Fighters saw smoke coming out of the apartment when they arrived.

They also discovered the fire had spread into the walls that they were able to extinguish.

Local 4 News was the only station at the scene.