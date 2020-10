A barn caught fire near Muscatine on New Era Road on October 1, 2020 (photo: Bryan Bobb, OurQuadCities.com).

Crews are at a barn fire located near Muscatine on New Era Road.

According to Local 4 Chief Photographer Bryan Bobb, the structure looks to be a total loss. Also, he says there may be more than one structure involved.

