A fire at a house in Davenport was also the subject of two police calls throughout the day.

On Tuesday, January 16 at approximately 3:57 a.m., the Davenport Fire Department responded to the 5200 block of Division St. in reference to a structure fire at a residence. Fire crews arrived on scene and saw smoke billowing throughout the house. Crews put the fire out quickly.

Police were called to the house twice later about theft, but it’s not clear what was found in the investigation.