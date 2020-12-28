Crews battle early morning fire in Sherrard

Crews battled a fire at 9809 190th Avenue in Sherrard, Illinois, just after 6 a.m. on December 28, 2020 (photo: Ryan Risky, OurQuadCities.com).

Crews battled a fire at home early Monday morning in Sherrard.

The fire at 9809 190th Avenue was reported to have started in the attic.

When Local 4 News arrived at the scene, smoke and some sparks were seen coming from the residence.

While the home sustained some damage, no one was injured in the fire.

No other information is available at this time.