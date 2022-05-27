Fire crews battled a blaze early in the morning May 27.

The Davenport Fire Department responded to a call of a structure fire in the 5100 block of North Fairmount Street at approximately 5:44 a.m., utilizing five apparatus and one command vehicle for a total response of 16 personnel. The first fire truck on scene reported heavy fire from the underside of the mobile home. Crews quickly extinguished the fire from the outside, and a second line was pulled into the home to extinguish some of the contents.

There were no injuries reported, and one person was displaced from the home. Red Cross was notified to assist the home owner with immediate needs. Mid-American assisted on scene with controlling of gas and electric.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Any additional information related to this incident will be released by the Fire Marshal.