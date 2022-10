Emergency crews are battling a fire around Zoller Bros-Independent Malting Co., located at 3rd St. and Wilkes Ave. in Davenport.

Fire around the Zoller Bros-Independent Malting Co. building October 19, 2022 (photo: Eric Olsen)

OurQuadCities.com had a reporter on the scene, and smoke appeared to be coming from behind the Zoller building. We will keep you updated as more information comes in.