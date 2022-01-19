Crews battle fire at home near Augustana housing students

Crews battle a house fire in the 700 block of 34th Street in Rock Island (photo by Mike Colón)

Crews are fighting a blaze in the 700 block of 34th Street in Rock Island.

The fire was reported starting around 2:45 p.m. at the home located near the campus of Augustana College. The OurQuadCities.com crew saw flames coming from the second story corner room and the roof, causing extensive damaged to the second floor of the home. No one was home at the time, and all eight of the Augustana student residents have been accounted for.

