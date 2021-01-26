Crews battle fire in Bettendorf

UPDATE: The City of Bettendorf has released more information about the house fire at 6794 Jakes Lane.

The Bettendorf Fire Department got the call for the fire at about 1:45 p.m.

The fire started in an attached garage where two vehicles were inside. They both sustained heavy damage.

There were no injuries.

The fire is still under investigation.

EARLIER UPDATE: The westbound lane of Forest Grove Road has reopened.

EARLIER UPDATE: The City of Bettendorf released a statement stating that due to the fire, Forest Grove Road westbound to Devils Glen Road is closed to traffic. The eastbound lane is open

EARLIER UPDATE: The Davenport Fire Department, Rock Island Arsenal Fire Department, and Riverdale Fire Department are assisting in the battling the fire.

Forest Grove Drive is down to one lane with alternating traffic.

EARLIER UPDATE: Crews are battling a fire in Bettendorf on Monday afternoon.

Just after 2 p.m., the Bettendorf Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 6700 block of Jakes Lane.

Smoke could be seen coming out of the front of the home.

There is no information at this time about the cause of the fire or if anyone was injured.