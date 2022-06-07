Firefighters battled a blaze in a duplex early Tuesday in Sterling.

At 5:13 a.m., Twin-Com dispatched Sterling Fire, Rock Falls Fire, CGH EMS and Sterling Police to a structure fire on the 300 block of 8th Avenue, Sterling, a news release says

Upon arrival, the initial responders reported fire was found to be coming from the north side on the 1st floor of a two-story duplex home. The initial departments were assisted by Dixon Rural Fire, Milledgeville Fire Department, Morrison Fire, Prophetstown Fire Police Department, Advance Ambulance, Red Cross and the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

The fire was logged as under control at 8:15 a.m., but is still under investigation.

More information will be reported when it becomes available, the release says.