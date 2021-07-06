Crews battle fire in Moline

The Moline Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 1100 block of 24th Street on Tuesday around 4:45 p.m.
Local 4 News, the first station at the scene, could see smoke damage around the first floor window.
No one was home at the time of the fire.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
