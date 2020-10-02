Crews battle fire in Port Byron

Emergency crews are battling a house fire on 115th Avenue North in Port Byron on Friday afternoon.

When Local 4 reporter Ryan Risky arrived at the scene, he reported seeing thick smoke rising from the structure and firefighters were using a chainsaw to cut into the roof.

He also said that there are several departments at the scene.

