Crews battle fire in Silvis

Crews are at the scene of fire at the Loma Linda apartment complex in the 1800 block of 10th Avenue A Court in Silvis.
The fire call came in around 4 p.m.
There is heavy damage to tow of the townhomes.
The Silvis Fire Department is being assisted by fire departments from Colona, Hampton and Carbon Cliff.
This is a developing story.