Crews battle fires in neighboring homes late Monday

Firefighters were on the scene of blazes in two neighboring structures a little after 11 p.m. Monday on the 700 block of 4th Avenue, across from Project NOW in Moline.

Two separate, yet closely situated,, structures appeared to be involved. Crews included firefighters from Moline and Rock Island. Fourth Avenue was blocked in the area for some time.

We do not know what caused the fires or whether anyone was injured. We will provide details, when they are available, on Local 4 News and www.ourquadcities.com





