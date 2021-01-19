Crews battle flames at house fire

UPDATE: The Rock Island Fire Department confirms with Local 4 News that the house was unoccupied at the time of the fire and nobody currently lives there.

There is significant damage to the side of the house. The sidewall had to be knocked down to make sure there were no flames inside the walls. Local 4 News was told by firefighters that there wasn’t serious damage to the interior.

Flames were coming out of the chimney when the fire department arrived.

The home is up for sale.

ORIGINAL: A home caught fire on the 2200 block of 38th Street, Rock Island on Tuesday evening. A call came into the Rock Island Fire Department just before 10 pm regarding the fire.

When Local 4 News arrived first on scene, we saw flames coming out of the home. The Rock Island Fire Department, along with fire hoses, knocked down one of the sides of the home to fight the flames.

It’s unclear if anyone was home at the time of the fire.

BREAKING: A house is on fire at 38th Street and 22nd Avenue in Rock Island. Crews are spraying the house down and knocking down the side of it. @WHBF pic.twitter.com/Lum5nh6Wf1 — Ryan Risky (@rriskyyy) January 20, 2021

This is developing news. Local 4 News will bring updates online as they become available.