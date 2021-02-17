Crews battle garage fire in Davenport Local News Posted: Feb 17, 2021 / 12:51 PM CST / Updated: Feb 17, 2021 / 12:51 PM CST Emergency crews responded to a garage fire in the 2100 block of 68th Street on February 17, 2021 (photo: Ryan Risky, OurQuadCities.com). Emergency crews are at the scene of a garage fire in the 2100 block of 68th Street in Davenport on Wednesday. Police ask that you avoid the area. BREAKING: A garage is on fire in Davenport at the 2100 block of 68th Street. @WHBF pic.twitter.com/YlXOuhovM8— Ryan Risky (@rriskyyy) February 17, 2021