Crews battle house fire Tuesday afternoon

Other companies were called Tuesday afternoon to assist Rock Island firefighters at a structure fire in the 1400 block of 13th Avenue. (photo by Mike Colón.)

Crews battled a structure fire shortly after 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of 13th Avenue, Rock Island.

Firefighters from Rock Island, Rock Island Arsenal Fire Department, Moline Police and Rock Island Police assisted at the scene, where crews found flames on the first floor and quickly put them out. When our Local 4 News crew arrived, heavy smoke was showing, and crews broke out windows to fight the fire.

Crews also examined the interior of the structure. No one was at home when the fire started, firefighters said. There were no injuries.

The fire marshal is working to determine the cause of the blaze.