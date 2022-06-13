The Bettendorf Fire Department responded Saturday, June 11 at approximately 3:29 p.m. to a call of a house fire.

(Google Maps)

Upon arrival to the home on Century Heights Avenue, firefighters encountered heavy smoke and the fire in the basement. There was one occupant home at the time and was outside when the first Bettendorf Fire Rescue crew arrived on scene. Rock Island Arsenal Fire and Riverdale Fire provided automatic aid. Medic Ambulance and Mid-American Gas & Electric also assisted.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.