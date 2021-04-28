Crews battle smoky overnight blaze

Thick black smoke pours out of a two-story house during an overnight structure fire after 2 a.m. Wednesday near the 1300 block of West 13th Street in Davenport. (Ryan Risky, OurQuadCities.com)

Firefighters were on the scene of an overnight structure fire in Davenport that sent smoke into the area blocks away.

It happened after 2 a.m. at the 1300 block of West 13th Street.

Thick black smoke could be seen pouring out of the two-story house as emergency responders fought to keep it contained.

There is no word yet on the cause or if there were any injuries.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire in the 1300 block of 13th St., Davenport. Local 4 News, only station at the scene, sees emergency responders fight the fire that sent smoke into the area blocks away. pic.twitter.com/mP1id4HG27 — Linda Cook, reporter, film critic. (@CookWHBF) April 28, 2021

BREAKING: A structure fire at 1300 West 13th Street in Davenport. Fire Fighters are spraying the house down. Thick black smoke is coming from the residence. @WHBF pic.twitter.com/yoSBngAQJv — Ryan Risky (@rriskyyy) April 28, 2021