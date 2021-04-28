Crews battle smoky overnight blaze

Firefighters were on the scene of an overnight structure fire in Davenport that sent smoke into the area blocks away.
It happened after 2 a.m. at the 1300 block of West 13th Street.
Thick black smoke could be seen pouring out of the two-story house as emergency responders fought to keep it contained.
There is no word yet on the cause or if there were any injuries.
Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.
