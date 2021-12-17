Crews battle structure fire for 7 hours at Muscatine Metals

UPDATE: The City of Muscatine released more information late Thursday regarding a three-alarm junk yard fire that kept crews busy for many hours.

Around 11 a.m., the Muscatine County Joint Communications Center (MUSCOM) was notified of the fire.

Crews saw heavy, black smoke while en route and upgraded the call to a structure fire.

When the fire department arrived at Muscatine Metals, 2407 Dick Drake Way, two additional alarms were sounded.

Firefighters found a large pile of metal — mostly vehicles — on fire and began the battle to contain the fire that was spreading toward Musco Lighting, a news release says.

Crews hooked to the hydrant and began flowing water into the fire and were able to contain it after 30 minutes, a news release says.

Fire officials declared the blaze under control by 3 p.m., but units remained on the scene until 6 p.m. to watch for spots to reignite, a news release says.

Smoke lingers in the air while crews continue to battle a structure fire that happened around 11 a.m. Thursday at Muscatine Metals,, 2407 Dick Drake Way. (Karla Sosa, OurQuadCities.com)

Dick Drake Way was shut down from U.S. 61 to Stewart Road while crews battled the flames.

The City of Muscatine says the value of items damaged in the fire is unknown since scrapped vehicles were mostly involved.

The cause remains under investigation.

According to a news release, preliminary findings say it was an accidental fire.

The fire department was assisted by the Fruitland Volunteer Fire Department, Wilton Fire Department, Muscatine Police Department, Muscatine County Sheriff’s Department and Bayer Corporation.

