Crews battle structure fire Friday night

UPDATE: Four people safely escaped a Moline house fire Friday night after neighbors alerted them.

Shortly after 9 p.m., the Moline Fire Department responded to a house fire on the 200 block of 17th Avenue, a news release from the Moline Fire Department says.

Crews saw smoke coming from an upstairs window in the small, two-story, single-family residence. Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze.

Multiple fire companies, from multiple agencies, were on the scene for about two hours for salvage and overhaul, while they also inspected the residence for fire extension.

Firefighters did not know late Friday whether there were working smoke detectors in the home. The amount of loss is unknown, but the home is being reported as uninhabitable and the residents arranged for temporary housing on their own.

The initial Moline Fire response included 17 on-duty personnel in one command car, three engine companies, one aerial ladder company, and two ambulances. Also responding were an off-duty chief officer and one fire investigator.

Assisting agencies included the Moline Police Department; Rock Island, East Moline and Rock Island Arsenal fire crew; Moline Second Alarmers;, and MidAmerican Energy.

The cause of the fire was undetermined. The Moline Fire Department’s Fire Prevention and Investigations Bureau will continue the investigation.

No firefighters were injured.

