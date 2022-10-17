Emergency crews were dispatched to a structure fire with the report of one person trapped and the roof on fire.

On Sunday, October 16 at approximately 6:00 a.m., the Clinton Fire Department reported to the 500 block of 10th Avenue South. Upon arrival, a woman was rescued, who was immobile, on the first floor. Firefighters extinguished a fire that had extended from the outside into the second floor. Fire damage was contained to one room on the second floor, with smoke damage throughout the structure. One firefighter was treated for an injury at the fire scene.

The Clinton Fire Department responded with 11 personnel, with assistance from the Camanche Fire Department with five personnel. The Clinton Police Department, Alliant Energy and the Clinton Street Department also assisted on-scene. Nicholas Carlson, Battalion Chief, of the Clinton Fire Department was Incident Commander.