Crews battled a structure fire about 10:15 p.m. Thursday at the corner of 9th Avenue and 10th Street, Rock Island.

Our Local 4 News crew arrived to see a lot of smoke drifting above the Gulf station at the corner of 7th and 11th Street while firefighters doused the structure with water from various angles.

Rock Island Arsenal crews, along with Rock Island Police, assisted Rock Island Firefighters. We do not know what caused the fire or whether anyone was injured. We will stay in contact with firefighters to provide details as soon as possible.