The Davenport Fire Department responded to multiple fire calls Memorial Day.

On Monday, May 30 at approximately 12:30 a.m., the Davenport Fire Department responded

to a reported structure fire in the 1700 block of West 69th Street. Five apparatus and one command vehicle responded for a total of 16 personnel. First arriving crews reported heavy fire on the side of a detached two car garage. Crews made an aggressive attack from the exterior using a hand line. The fire was knocked down quickly and ventilated. The garage and two vehicles inside sustained damage. There were no injuries reported with this fire. No occupants were displaced, and Red Cross assistance was not needed.

Later at approximately 11:40 a.m.,the Davenport Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire in the 2800 Block of West Dover Court. Five apparatus and one command vehicle responded for a total of 16 personnel. A caller to 911 reported that the back porch of the residence was on fire. First arriving unit reported a small, two-story residence with fire and smoke showing from the rear of the home. First arriving

crews performed an aggressive exterior attack on the outside of the home and went inside to

complete extinguishment and perform a search for victims. The fire traveled up the outside of the

home and into the attic space before the fire department arrived. Crews were on scene for several

hours opening up walls and ceilings checking for and extinguishing hidden fire.

All occupants were outside the residence when the fire department arrived, and a dog and two cats were rescued and returned to the owner. The occupants of the home were displaced by the fire, but Red Cross was not needed. No injuries were reported by civilians or firefighters. MidAmerican Energy assisted with controlling of gas and electric to the home.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Any additional information related to this incident

will be released by the Fire Marshal.